Cynthia Bailey’s decision to have a 250 person wedding in the midst of a pandemic was…risky, to say the least.

Still, it was the decision she made for her dream wedding and many of her guests seemed thrilled to be in attendance.

But one Ms. Gizelle Bryant expressed her concerns over pandemic safety. During an interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Bryant told Andy Cohen, “I was very nervous, too,” she admitted. “In the beginning, when it first started, absolutely, everybody had either a shield or a mask on. But then people started eating and drinking, and that’s when it was chaos a little bit. I actually left before the toast happened…I left because people started taking their masks off. I just felt very nervous,” she said. “I just had to go back to my hotel and do some things…”

The things had quite a bit to do with meeting up with her ex-husband and now boyfriend Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Personally, I can understand Gizelle’s concerns. They took everyone’s temperature but negative tests weren’t required. So there could have been some folks who were asymptomatic in the mix. And it’s no secret that people in Atlanta have been out and about. So her concerns were valid.

But apparently, the newly married Bailey didn’t appreciate Gizelle sharing her concerns. And Gizelle’s “Real Housewives of Potomac,” cast member Karen Huger was happy to deliver the message.

In an interview with YouTuber DJ Richie Skye, Huger said:

“The level of commitment [Cynthia Bailey] took for our safety…we were prescreened before the wedding. We had shields, we had masks, we had both. And I thank you for this question because what was so disheartening to me was when Gizelle took to ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said she felt unsafe.”

Karen also shared Cynthia’s thoughts on the matter. Cynthia let Karen know that no one from her wedding tested positive for coronavirus after her wedding.

“I just talked to my good friend Cynthia Bailey no more than four days ago and all the reports were almost four weeks out. Not one person from her wedding test positive with Covid, okay? So I just felt like thank God, that’s a blessing, that’s a commitment to what Mike and Cynthia…the effort they put forward. And they told people please don’t come. You don’t have to come. So here’s my thing, the people who showed up, we truly love these people. We truly love this couple.”

Karen said she wondered why Gizelle came to the wedding if she only planned to speak negatively about it afterward.

“I do question Gizelle’s motives now. Why was she there? So I went a little further with Cynthia Bailey and…Cynthia was, of course, not happy about the comments Gizelle had made. But she shared something with me that I find striking because when Gizelle was on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Andy Cohen asked her…she said, ‘I left because I didn’t feel safe.’”

Karen said the claims of not feeling safe were entirely made up and a cover for her to see Jamal…or not…

“And Andy said, ‘Oh you’re going back to the hotel and…’ And she says, ‘Yeah, I had to go back to my hotel.’ And he said, ‘Oh to be with Jamal?’ And she said, ‘Uh, allegedly.’ And Andy goes something like, ‘Oh my God, why does it have to be allegedly? Y’all are grown.’ And she says, ‘Okay, Andy, okay Andy, I’m going back to the hotel to be with Jamal.’ Well, that was a lie because, to be honest, Cynthia Bailey received a phone call from Gizelle three days prior to the wedding. And she shared that Jamal was not going to be in attendance. That is why Gizelle was stag, okay. Jamal was actually here in Baltimore, ok. Gizelle lied to Andy Cohen about Jamal being in that hotel room waiting for her. And that is from the bride’s mouth. Thank you very much. There are receipts. Jamal takes a picture of himself at the hookah bar–I call it the Whoda bar. ‘Whoda think I’m going to catch next. This lie just blew up. Richie I have been sitting on this for a minute because I just hate when people lie on good people to further their agenda…I don’t understand Gizelle’s motives but it’s ugly and it needs to stop.”

You can listen to Karen’s interview in the video below. Her comments about Gizelle begin around the 16 min mark.