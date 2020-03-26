The Season 5 Trailer Of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Is Juicy

The ladies from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” are returning for their fifth season. And from the trailer alone, we can tell it’s going to be a doozy.

First, there’s a new cast member in town: Dr. Wendy Osefo who has some commentary for Ashley Darby.

Speaking of Darby, the troubles in her marriage are exposed when allegations of her husband’s inappropriate and disloyal behavior come to light. Remember Michael was criminally charged with sexual assault for grabbing a crew member’s behind.

But this was just one of many allegations against him. In the trailer, Michael simply admits to being at a strip club and taking one of the women back to a hotel room.

Ashley’s marriage is not the only one in trouble.

Karen Huger’s husband tells her after 25 years that things have changed, alluding to not being in love with her anymore. Huger says, “I should have left…in a f*cking heartbeat.”

We also watch the beginnings of Gizelle Bryant reconciling with her ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant. And though we know they’re together now, the reunion wasn’t without its controversy. Jamal apparently asked her when was the last time she was happy. Gizelle responded, “So I’m not allowed to be happy without you?”

There’s also the issue of her children not trusting Jamal entirely.

We see the physical altercation between Candiace Dillard and Monique.

You can watch it all go down in the video below.

Season 5 of RHOP will air on Sunday, May 3 at 8/7c.