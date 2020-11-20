Madamenoire Featured Video

When Tiffany Haddish picked up her People’s Choice Award this past weekend for Female Movie Star of 2020, she looked radiant. A part of that was due to the fact that the star’s haircut flattered her quite well, and the Prabal Gurung gown was a win. Her glow can also be attributed to the fact that she’s lost 40 pounds this year. She shared the news in a new interview with EXTRA, saying she’s done an overhaul of her life, both physically and emotionally.

“I lost 40 pounds. I’ve been working out and eating right and getting my little life together,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie to you, my knees was hurting a lot in 2019. I was carrying a lot of things around, a lot of weight, unnecessary weight, a lot of unnecessary hurt. Just a lot of things. I had to let all that go — a lot of mental hurt. A lot of things. I let a lot of that go. I was carrying a lot of hair. I let that go. But I just really wanted to see my scalp on that one. I ain’t gonna lie.”

During an interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast in the summer, Haddish revealed that she had already lost 20 pounds and attributed that to her being healthy and happy in her relationship with boyfriend Common.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she said at the time. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it.”

She said that the romantic fulfillment came from “knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back.”

How sweet. Fast forward to November and past rumors that they split, which they cleared up, and the newly slimmed down star is looking forward to celebrating her 41st birthday with him on December 3.

“I’m just hoping me and my man, we go hot air ballooning and have us a nice little meal. That’s what I would like to do,” she told EXTRA.

“Every birthday, I try to do something I’ve never done before,” she added. “I feel like that’s an exciting way to live life. On my 39th birthday, I got drunk with my grandma, never did that before! And on my 40th birthday, I had a bat mitzvah and that was super fun. This birthday, 41, I want to go up in a hot air balloon.”