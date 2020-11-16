When Tiffany Haddish first cut all of her hair off in the summer during an Instagram Live, people had a lot to say about it. Some people liked the end results, other people weren’t so crazy about it. There were also those people who took her decision to take it all off as a cry for help. But for the 40-year-old funny lady, she said she simply wanted to know what her head looked like underneath all of her hair.

“I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp,” she wrote on social media. “I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.”

As for those who thought she was going through some sort of emotional breakdown, she refuted the idea.

“Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys,” she later said. “I’m not suffering from no emotional s–t, nothing. I’ve literally been talking about this for years.”

She also shared her giddiness about not having to worry about what to do with her hair for a while.

“As a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a Black woman, that’s a good hour to two-three hours of your f–king day,” she said. “Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!”

We heard that. And months later, Haddish’s hair is growing back nicely. She sported a gorgeous in-between stage low cut at Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards where she won Favorite Movie Actress. The look was very flattering on the beauty.

Haddish is the newest addition in a long list of ladies who sported fades, buzz and extremely close cuts with all the confidence. Since you don’t have all day to waste though, hit the flip to check out a reasonable 10 other women who showed how low they could go with hair and pulled it off perfectly.

Jada Pinkett Smith

There aren’t many styles Jada can’t pull off. She did a short ‘do for Low Down Dirty Shame. But after 1997’s Set It Off, where she cut all her hair off at the end, the star became very comfortable with close to the scalp cuts like this one, which she also sported in Scream 2. She is seen here with the lovely look while at the Blockbuster Awards in 1998, carrying son Jaden.