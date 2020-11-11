You can do your very best at sticking to a budget – making all your meals from home, seeking out the affordable gas station, never buying coffee out – but you might be surprised that you aren’t saving as much as you want each month if you keep running a thermostat. That utility bill can knock you off your feet. If you live somewhere where the winters get really cold, it’s easy to just let your heater run all day and night. We’re creatures of comfort, and feeling even the slightest chill will drive us to spend too much money, so long as it means warming up. But it’s not very comforting when your power bill is several hundreds of dollars. That leaves you wondering if there were times when you could have bundled up in a sweater and long socks, instead of running that heater.

Maybe you’re not looking for ways to use your thermostat less: maybe you don’t even have one. So you have to find creative ways to keep your home warm. There are actually many ways to keep your home toasty without forced air so you can save some of that money you would have spent on the thermostat and use it for a vacation once the weather improves. Here are ways to heat up your home, without a thermostat.

Trap warm air that’s escaping

Air is escaping from your home in many ways. If you’ve already gone through the trouble of making it warm inside, it’s a shame to just let all of those efforts go to waste. Add caulking around your window frames, so warm air doesn’t sneak out through the cracks in the frame. If you have a chimney, use a chimney plug, so warm air doesn’t escape through (naturally, you should not use this if you’re using your fireplace). Add a draft stopper to any doors that lead outside, to keep warm air from leaking out there, too.