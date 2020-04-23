How To Keep Utility Bills Low During Quarantine

We are all home a lot right now. Maybe we are exclusively at home. The brief time you spend away from the house is just to grocery shop, pick up prescriptions, or do something else deemed “essential.” And even then, you may have left people at home who are still watching television, taking baths, and using up those utilities. We are home more than ever. Before this, many of us relied on the water and power our workplaces provided for eight to 10 hours a day to do things like charge our computers, wash our hands, flush the toilet, light up the coffee break room, and possibly even plug in our blow dryers for quick lunch-time touch-ups. We may not have realized just what big savings we got on utilities by using somebody else’s for the majority of the day.

The day really is the issue, too. That’s when you use most of your appliances. It’s certainly not when you’re asleep. You’re not flushing the toilet or running the blender or using the microwave while you’re asleep. If you worked at an office before the quarantine started, then you really only spent a handful of waking hours when you could be using your utilities at home–at home. Now you’re there all day and when that utilities bill arrives, you could be shocked. Here are ways to keep utility bills low when you’re home during quarantine.

Do TV time together

Find a show you want to watch together as a family or housemates. Make a list of movies you’d like to see. And then plan to watch those together, at the same time, so you aren’t each respectively using the TV all day long. It also creates some nice time to be together.