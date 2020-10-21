LisaRaye Claims Stacey Dash Hired A Security Team To Escort Her After Their Argument On Set Of Single Ladies

It might be a new decade, but that won’t ever stop LisaRaye from speaking on the time Stacey Dash put her finger in her face when they were both working on Single Ladies.

But in all seriousness, the Cocktails With Queens co-host rehashed that drama during a conversation with friend Vivica A. Fox on her podcast, Hustling (clip given exclusively to TooFab). This time though, she shared some new details about her clash with Dash. She said that at the time of that situation, Dash allegedly was dating someone and unbeknownst to the cast and crew, the individual was in town to spend time with her. Filming for the show ran into the early morning, and Dash allegedly grew irritated, which caused her to get an attitude and struggle to say her lines. LisaRaye said that after the fourth or fifth take of the same scene, she became frustrated and that’s how they ended up having a lively disagreement.

“I had walked over and said, ‘Stacey, just say the line.’ She put her finger in my face and said, ‘You can’t tell me anything,'” she said. LisaRaye warned her to take her finger out of her face and admitted she “went Southside of Chicago” on the Clueless actress (which might look a lot like this).

Dash was able to walk away from the situation, though LisaRaye said she did tell her that she could “meet her” if she really had an issue. By the next day, LisaRaye was shocked to find that her co-star had hired security to escort her on set of the show after their confrontation.

“I never said this part before, but she came with security,” the star said. “I was like, ‘What’s going on today?’ They was like, ‘You! She brought them for your a–!’ I said, ‘Get outta here!'”

LisaRaye said she shared her concerns with producers to say that if word got out that her co-star brought security because of her, it would look terrible.

“‘It would make me look like I’m a bully,'” she said. “‘Y’all ain’t got my back?'”

After being frustrated about the situation, she said she had to get over it and just do her job.

“I thought about it. I said, you know what? I’m bigger than this. I came here to be professional. I came here to be an actress. I came to get my check,” she told Fox. “Let me go ahead and do what I need to do, because one monkey don’t stop no show. And then she really wasn’t that relevant or important to me either.”

“I just really didn’t think it was that big. I thought it would be something she got over. And she just carried it on,” she added. “Then I heard she had problems with wardrobe and they started coming telling their stories, then the producers. I was just like, ‘Girl, please.'”

Dash would end up leaving the show after the first season while LisaRaye stayed throughout the entire run. The series ran for four seasons from 2011 to 2015, with three of them on VH1, and the final season on Centric.