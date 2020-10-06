LisaRaye Hasn’t Spoken To Da Brat Since Birthday Surprise Went Viral: “We Will Fix It In God’s Time”

It was just a week ago that the ladies of Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens tried to surprise co-host LisaRaye by inviting her sister Da Brat to share well wishes for her birthday, and ended up getting cussed out in front of the world. Now that the dust has settled and the viral moment everyone was talking about has passed, LisaRaye shared on the most recent episode that she went a little too far.

“I completely was in my emotions,” she told her co-hosts, still making it clear though that she meant what she said in reference to how she felt about the issues with her sister.

“I was so in a place of ‘how do I keep this together and still stay true to how I feel?’ ‘Til it took me for a loop because I know that she knows my heart and I wear my heart on my sleeve,” she said. “So it was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to be able to fake it. Not going to be able to do it.'”

However, the 53-year-old was regretful about the way she spoke to the other ladies, who attempted to broker peace between the sisters. The attempt ended with LisaRaye telling them, “I don’t give a f–k what y’all sayin’! I don’t give a f–k what y’all sayin, at all! Y’all don’t know sh-t, at all. She do!” She wishes that emotional moment, would have played out differently.

“But what I want to apologize to you all, each and every one of you all for is that this is not the kind of show, or that was not the kind of show that we do and that is not how we interact with each other. I don’t ever want that to happen again,” she said. “I apologize to each and every one of you queens because you guys are my friends and my support system as well.”

The women appreciated her apology, especially Claudia Jordan, who admitted she was “bothered” by the fact that LisaRaye blew up at them. Still, she was more so sad that the birthday surprise they put in place for her seemed to end negatively. The actress, however, said she she still felt appreciated.

For the record though, LisaRaye did mention that her daughter, Kai Morae, told her after the fact that she tried to warn producers about involving Da Brat in their planned festivities. And also, when asked if she and Da Brat had talked since, she said “No!”

“We will fix it in God’s time,” she said. “So until then I wish her nothing but the best and love.”