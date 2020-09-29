“I Damn Sure Ain’t Heard From You In Months”: Da Brat Tried To Surprise LisaRaye For Her Birthday. It Didn’t Go Well.

What was supposed to be a heartfelt surprise for LisaRaye on her 53rd birthday ended up being quite the cringe-worthy moment on Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens show on Monday.

The ladies were celebrating the star’s big day (which was September 23) when they tried to put her on the spot by having her sister, rapper Da Brat, show up to wish her well on her birthday. It should have been simple, but as it turns out, the two haven’t been in touch in quite some time due to differences over the way the actress found out about her sister’s new relationship with Jesseca DuPart. So while it seemed LisaRaye was crying happy tears, she soon made it clear she was actually crying because she was “hurt.”

“I’m not surprised,” she said of LisaRaye’s confusing reaction. “We kind of been a little bit distant or whatever so I know she’s really surprised. We’ve had a little space in our relationship or whatever, from nothing bad. I was just going through a bunch of stuff and you know, I didn’t want to worry nobody. And then I have a whole new significant other situation and I was kind of scared to talk to her about it. So I haven’t seen or talked to her in a long time.”

She said they haven’t seen each other since before COVID-19 hit, so Brat wore her heart on her sleeve.

“Punk you know how much I love you. You know how much you mean to me,” she said.

After sharing some stories of her favorite memories of her big sister, things took a turn because LisaRaye didn’t seem pleased once the tears dried up. Da Brat said of big sis, “my sister can get critical sometimes and she don’t care what she say or how she makes you feel sometimes. That’s just who she is and that’s her being a protective big sister.”

That’s when LisaRaye finally said something after about six minutes of silence.

“I just wanted to know that you’re happy. And I just did not want to hear it from the blogs and from the interviews of people asking me questions and I didn’t know what to say because I didn’t hear it from you,” she said. “I got to see it someplace else. So I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”

That was a shock to her co-hosts, who were trying to help them bury the hatchet. They were all trying to get LisaRaye to give her little sister some grace for her attempt at extending an olive branch. The Player’s Club star wasn’t trying to hear any of that.

“I don’t give a f–k what y’all sayin’! I don’t give a f–k what y’all sayin, at all,” she said. “Y’all don’t know sh-t at all. She do! You do. You do.”

And that’s when it got silent.

“Everything else is planned out via Instagram, via blogs, via all of that because what I’m finding out is all through that way,” she said of learning about her sister’s relationship. “I’m not finding out nothing and sh-t personally, so I guess my place is not what I thought it was. So I’ll just wait.”

Yeah, all that singing and smiling Da Brat was doing didn’t sit too well with her big sister. The birthday moment went downhill fast. Check out more of LisaRaye’s unfiltered opinions, all while checking out photos of the sisters during happier times by hitting the flip:

“You can’t be fake about it. This the real a– show. This the real a– emotions. This the real a– queens. This the real a– trending sh-t. This the real a– feelings!” she said.

“I feel what I feel when I feel it. And I’m with it when I said what I said when I say it. Whenever! And that’s always and forever for whomever!” she added.