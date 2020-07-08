“He Just Has F-ck Boy Tenancies:” Vivica Fox Responds To 50 Cent’s Recent Attempt To Put Down Black Women

Vivica Fox had plenty to say about her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent’s recent comments about preferring women of other races, which he deemed “exotic” over Black women. The accomplished actress offered her commentary during the “Cocktails with Queens” segment of “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan,” stating:

“He just has such f-ck boy tendencies, you know what I mean? When I read that, I was like ‘Really? You would say that because you don’t want anyone to challenge you, or talk to you. You want somebody to sit over there and be a pretty little dog that you can just pay.”

Fox went on to say that 50 has opted out of dating Black women for a very specific reason.

“You can’t handle a Black woman, can you?” she questioned.

As previously reported, the Queens rapper claimed in an interview with Lil Wayne that he is often criticized by “angry Black women” for dating outside of his race.

“That s–t is exotic! That s–t look a lot different from the s–t that you see in the neighborhood all the time,” 50 said as Wayne laughed. “That s–t look like it just came off a boat baby. God—-n! You don’t like that mutha—-a? You don’t like that? God—-n what’s the matter with you? It feel like something foreign, it feel like something that you just can’t get.”

The problematic and colorist commentary only continued:

“In some kind of ways it is interesting to explore. You know what I’m saying? But they get mad, they get angry. ‘How did you end up with this mutha—-a or this that,’ And I’m like huh?” said 50. “And so my instincts always make me get defensive. Look at this Black angry mutha—-a, get the f–k up out of here, tryna f–k up the vibe.”

Of course, 50 responded to Vivica being a troll and claiming that she is still in love with him.

“Vivica still in love with me,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I dated her for 4 months 17 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my [eggplant emojoi] is serious. LOL”

Sigh.