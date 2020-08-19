Stacey Dash’s Estranged Husband Claims He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her

I think it would be a bit ridiculous to expect normalcy from anything related to actress turned political pundit Stacey Dash.

She’s shown us who she is for some time now.

Now, apparently, her estranged husband Jeffrey Marty has seen the light and wants no parts. In fact, he doesn’t even want his marriage to Dash to be considered legitimate.

Marty, a lawyer, has filed new court documents in response to Dash’s divorce petition asking the judge to annul their marriage.

Marty claims that the two-year marriage only happened because he was in a “spiritual trance” when he said “I do.”

Marty claims he exchanged vows with Dash only after her pastor put religious pressure on him. The couple got married on April 6, 2018, after Dash’s pastor “unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God’s will” they get married.

Marty says he was unable to consent to the marriage because he was under the power of “hypnotic prayer techniques.”

Dash’s legal counsel don’t outright deny Marty’s claims. Instead, they state that he didn’t mental state didn’t suggest there was anything unusual.

She too is petitioning the judge to annul their marriage.