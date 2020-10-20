Skai Jackson Looks Almost Unrecognizable (And More Grown Than Ever) With Blonde And Pink Hair

Skai Jackson is trying a new look, and it’s much different than anything you may have seen on her before.

The 18-year-old, who is currently a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Season 29, has been wowing people not only with her moves, but also with her looks. This week she competed in a one-of-a-kind look put together by celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher. The stylist did the custom pink color for the beauty, who sported the look during her Cha Cha performance.

She had a few missteps during her performance, so she didn’t necessarily wow the judges this week. But hey, at least she looked good while trying to.

Gorgeous, right?

This actually isn’t the first time Jackson has worn pink hair. She did so in 2018 during New York Fashion Week and received some criticism for it actually. She said that she felt the lack of enthusiasm for the look came from people who know her as a young actress.

“I know it’s hard to believe that I’m no longer the young ‘Zuri’ everyone has grown to love, which I truly appreciate, but like every young lady, I’m growing, I’m maturing and finding myself at 16 years old discovering the joys and pains of the world we live in,” she said to Teen Vogue. “I would only ask that before you throw shade, you stop and think about all the people who have ever said something negative about you or someone you love, and how that made you or them feel. Fashion is about trying out new things and having fun, and me and my stylist, Zadrian Smith, are going to keep doing just that. Pink hair for everyone!”

Jackson has definitely been opting for more mature looks since joining DWTS. From curled bobs to textured ponytails, her stylist has been trying different things to help her move out of being seen solely as that child star from Disney that she’s been all these years. As he put it during an interview with us in September, “people fail to realize that she’s 18 and trying to separate herself from that 12-year-old persona. I really just try to stay away from hairstyles that are on the younger side and style her hair in a way that lets people know she’s transitioning into a grown woman.”

“I have so many ideas that I am super eager to work on – from buns to ponytails and wigs,” he said at the time. “I am so excited for you guys to see her different looks each week. I predict she’ll go all the way to the end!”

