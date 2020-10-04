Skai Jackson Responded To Asian Classmate Who Accused Her Of Bullying: ‘I Don’t Even Know This Girl’

Skai Jackson was accused of bullying in the past by someone who claims to have went to dance school with Jackson. When someone commented and told TikTok user @s01v319 that “yall always hating on Black women for no reason,” she claimed she actually did have a reason. In a video, she claimed that her issues stem from bullying from Jackson while they both attended the Dance Institute of Harlem.

“Skai Jackson and I used to dance together at this place called Dance Institute of Harlem,” she said. “When we were both there, she bullied me all the time to the point where I cried every single day, I hated going to dance. She made my life hell.”

The user also alleged that the Dancing With the Stars contestant made jokes about her being Asian and ruined her friendships.

“Not to mention I am also half Asian. She pulled her eyes up at me. She would drive all my friends away from me, make me feel so alone so isolated. She had this entire anti-bullying campaign once and I was like are you not going to talk about the fact that you are literally a bully. So ya I have had a hate for her for a very long time and it has nothing to do with race or anything.”

See the video below.

The New York native not only denied bullying her but also said they were never friends or foes and barely had any contact.

“We may have went to the same dance school but I barely even spoke to you Chile,” she said in the comment section. “Stop trying to gain attention 10 years later. Get a life girl.”

The 18-year-old starlet further denied these allegations on Instagram.

“Don’t make false claims!!! I don’t even know this girl. Why say something 10 years later? Another attention seeker.”

The TikToker responded saying she would like to talk to Jackson about her claims.

“Hi I would love to have a proper discussion with you over this. I am sorry this blew up how it did.”

With her busy Dancing With the Stars schedule, who knows if she will make the time to even speak to her former classmate.