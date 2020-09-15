Skai Jackson Slayed The DWTS Stage & Black Folks Rejoiced

You never know what you’re going to get when “Dancing With The Stars” premieres. The people who you think will kill it end up being uncoordinated and lacking rhythm. But it’s the first episode so there is certainly room for growth and improvement.

But every once in a while, there is someone who comes with hot fire fresh out of the gate. And last night that person was Disney darling turned Clapback Queen Skai Jackson.

Jackson performed a tango to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” complete with a nasty split you’re bound to see all over social media.

In case you missed Jackson’s performance, you can check it out here.

I’m no expert but the posture, the legs, the confidence, it was all working for her good.

And the good people of the internet took notice. See what they had to say about Jackson’s performance on the following pages.