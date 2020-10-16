Karlie Redd Says She Purposely Crashed Joc’s Jaguar After Finding Out He Cheated On Her On LHHATL

During Season 3 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, rapper Yung Joc joined the cast, doing so as the boyfriend of Karlie Redd. Their short courtship ended after Redd found out that he was having a sexual relationship with a woman named Khadiyah Lewis. The women came face to face in a pretty memorable LHHATL moment, where Lewis, a realtor (among many other things), showed the couple a house. When questioned by Redd about whether or not she was involved with Joc after popping up a few too many times before the house viewing, Lewis confirmed that she was sleeping with Joc “every night.” The women would have a physical altercation, and Joc certainly ended up in hot water with the LHHATL star. What we didn’t see happen though was what happened afterward. A scorned Redd took his pristine Jaguar, which they rode to the open house in, and crashed it.

Redd shared that behind-the-scenes information in a newly released clip where both she and Joc were asked to relive that scene.

“You know I took that car and almost drove it over a bridge,” she said.

“Let me tell you what happens after this. He tells me to get out of the car. I jump in the driver’s seat and I drive the f–king car off. And I drove that sh-t off the side of the motherf–kin’ road across a bridge,” she added. “Crashed that sh-t. F–k you and your car, b—h. You can have Kermit and Miss Piggy and all them damn Muppets.”

For his part, Joc seemed regretful.

“I realize that I made some really wild moves, some very not-so-thought-out moves. It’s comedy now because I can look at it and laugh. But I also look back and I can see where I wasn’t being the best me possible,” he said.

“Some of the sh-t I’ve done in my lifetime. Can you imagine me trying to explain my way out of things? That sh-t was real, too,” he added. “That sh-t was real, dog. When she showed up and saw KD, she f–kin’ flipped out. Went crazy. They was lost, I was lost too. I was like, ‘What the f–k goin on’?’ Sis went crazy.”

Redd didn’t deny that she lost control, claiming she felt set up by the rapper.

“We had a fight. He was trying to get in and he was like, ‘Get out of the car.’ He was going to come around and take me out the car. But little did he know, I got in the driver seat ’cause I could crawl over,” she said. “Got in the driver seat [makes tire screech noise]. That was exactly what happened. And he was looking for his f–king car.”

Joc has seemingly learned his lesson after years of two-timing. The father of eight is settling down, engaged to be married to attorney Kendra Robinson, who has appeared on the show since Season 8. Redd was married to businessman Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne, after the couple became engaged in 2018. After cheating allegations and claims that he was abusive and possessive, they split and finalized their divorce this past summer.

You can watch Redd pull off in the Jaguar, along with the exes’ commentary on the scene below.