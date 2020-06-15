Karlie Redd Officially Divorced From Arakansas Mo

Karlie Redd and her husband Maurice Fayne, better known as Arkansas Mo, have been estranged for some time now. Shortly after they tied the knot, she’d already peeped the shenanigans and was on her way out.

Homeboy is a scammer.

As we’ve reported before, Fayne was arrested and charged with bank fraud. Fayne, who owns a trucking company, applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the government and was granted over $2 million. But instead of using it to pay his 107 employees, in a matter of days, he spent $1.5 million on personal items like jewelry, child support and a 2019 Rolls Royce.

A whole mess.

But apparently, he’s no longer Karlie’s problem.

According to a report from Bossip, Redd filed for divorce from Fayne last month, two days after the fed arrested him saying that the two had been living separately and their marriage was irretrievably broken.

Later, the two signed off on a settlement that states neither party will receive alimony, Mo transferred his 2019 BMW into Karlie’s name and there are no property, debts or children from the marriage.