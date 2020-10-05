Karlie Redd Reveals She Starred In The Video For This R&B Classic

Before making a name for herself as a reality star on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Karlie Redd, born Karlie Lewis, was trying to break into acting. We know she had a small role in B.A.P.S. and she appeared on the short-lived reality show Scream Queens as one in a group of unknown actresses competing for a role in a horror film. In between those efforts to get her big break, Redd also did a music video. She randomly revealed this in the comment section of a Shaderoom post.

A parody clip of two Black women recreating the drama-filled antics of ’90s music videos went viral over the weekend, with the girls standing behind thin curtains to the sounds of “I Deserve” by Tank (which actually came out in 2001, but that’s not that important). Redd popped up in the comment section to share that “I was the girl in this video” for Tank’s breakout hit. Looking back at the music video, it’s true. She was tasked with rolling around in the bed with the singer:

And while most people didn’t care, we love random, or “fun” facts as Redd called it. And it made us wonder who else had popped up in music videos before we really knew who they were. So we did some digging. Check out 10 other people who appeared in recent popular music videos before they were famous.

Masika Kalysha in “So What” by Field Mob feat. Ciara

Before her Love and Hip Hop Hollywood days, and way before she was fighting with Hazel E, Masika was helping to spread rumors in the video for the Field Mob hit “So What,” featuring Ciara. You can spot her within seconds of the video starting running off at the mouth.