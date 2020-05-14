Karlie Redd’s Estranged Husband Charged With Bank Fraud After Alleged Use Of Coronavirus PPP Loan To Buy Jewelry, Pay Child Support

Seems Karlie Redd made the right decision in ditching Arkansas Mo.

After she spent this most recent season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta claiming they got married on the low but had already gone their separate ways, Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne has found himself in serious legal trouble. The Fox affiliate in Atlanta reported on Wednesday evening that Fayne was arrested and charged with bank fraud after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta and the United States Department of Justice announced the news.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak stated that 37-year-old Fayne, who owns a trucking company called Flame Trucking in Georgia, applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act), as many businessowners have done as of late. He sought out more than $3.7 million claiming he needed to maintain payroll for the 107 employees he allegedly had, as well as to make mortgage interest payments, lease payments and utility payments.

According to Pak though, after being granted more than $2 million, Fayne spent a good chunk of the money, more than $1.5 million, on personal items. This happened within days of receiving the funds.

“The defendant allegedly took advantage of the emergency lending provisions of the Paycheck Protection Program that were intended to assist employees and small businesses battered by the Coronavirus,” Pak said. “We will investigate and charge anyone who inappropriately diverts these critical funds for their own personal gain.”

Fayne is accused of buying $85,000 worth of jewelry, including a Rolex, a diamond ring and bracelet for himself. He, in addition to that, leased a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith, paid some loans, and covered $40,000 in child support.

Fayne reportedly had to meet with prosecutors on May 6, and at the time, denied that he had used the relief money improperly. However, this week, with a search warrant, federal agents went through his home and took the jewelry and evidence of the purchases of other items (the temporary dealer tag on the Wraith was a giveaway) in as evidence. They also seized what was left of the loan, a little over half of a million dollars, out of three different bank accounts in his name and on his person.

It’s unclear what punishment he could be facing for these alleged crimes, but considering the U.S. Department of Justice and federal agents got involved, it likely isn’t a simple slap on the wrist.

Fayne is most known for his brief time on LHHATL, where he was featured as the fiancé of Karlie Redd. The couple were engaged in 2018, and as previously mentioned, she alleged that they married secretly and had broken up in 2019. During the relationship, the couple attempted IVF to have a child together, and she accused Mo of both cheating on her and being abusive. However, even after breaking up, she had more than one negative encounter in Season 9 of LHHATL with co-star Alexis Skky over Mo, his claims and his antics.

You can check out the drama that their relationship was in Season 8 below.