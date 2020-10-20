How To Be A Connector In Your Industry

Right now, you could likely name some connectors in your life — individuals who you feel are always piped into what’s going on. They pay close attention to where everyone is, either in their professional or personal lives, and they like to have their ear to the ground so that, when possible, they can connect the dots for people in their network.

To be a connector means having a group of associates that can greatly impact your career and life. So often, the answer to your problems – or rather the solution – is already within your reach. You just have to pay attention to be aware of it. If you pay close attention and are intentional in your networking, you can quickly become one of the great connectors in your circle, too.

We chatted with Domonique Worship (@coach_domonique) and Rachel Rodgers (@rachrodgersesq) to learn how to be a better connector. Worship is a Career and Leadership Development Coach who works with individuals and organizations on finding clarity on their goals and strategizing to make their vision a reality. In fact, she’s created a free road map to help you get started. Rodgers is the CEO of HelloSeven.co and both an intellectual property lawyer and business coach. These two experts provided some insight on how you can be a connector in your industry.

How to get started

“The biggest thing is first you yourself being connected and plugged into your own network,” says Worship. “It’s really important to consistently grow your network and maintain the connections that you’ve developed. A lot of times we’ll meet people, connect, exchange an initial email, and connect on Linkedin, and then we never speak again. So in order to be a connector, you first have to have your own network and from there you can connect people with one another.”