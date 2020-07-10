I Tried Energy Healing To Get Rid Of The Toxicity In My Life

I realized I had issues, issues about a year ago when I was on my therapist’s couch and she asked me if I was thinking about harming myself. I’ve used charm, wit, and charisma to mask my inner turmoil since middle school, so without skipping a beat, I said, “Even if I was thinking about harming myself, I couldn’t because I have to be at work on Monday at 9 a.m.” I’ve been seeing her for the past 10 years, and she’s helped me navigate through toxic environments—some I was born into and some I’ve created myself.

With the help of therapy, I have been able to graduate from college, become financially independent, and thrive in the professional world.(All of these experiences required me to shut myself down emotionally. It’s like for the past 10 years I’ve been living my life on low-battery mode, and when I get burned out, I recharge to about 10% and keep going.

