Signs You’re In The Right Industry

We’ve already covered the signs you’re in the wrong career, and those are important to recognize. If you already realized that about your life, and made the brave leap of leaving your job in search of something better, then you may want to know the signs that you are finally in the right industry. Hey, life is precious. It’s short. You want to spend your waking hours doing something that you think matters—or at least something you enjoy. If you’re going to dedicate time and energy to something, it should be something that you feel makes the best use of your skills, brightens your day, possibly brightens somebody else’s today, perhaps helps humanity at large, and helps you carve out a little corner for yourself in this life. If you have found the right industry for you, it’s worth it to take a moment and celebrate that. Do you have any idea how hard that is to find? Many people never do. And, you can’t blame them. Realities like bills come up and for many, the priority just needs to be to make any money, any way over making money their preferred way. People have families and obligations, and don’t necessarily have time to burn the midnight oil, pursuing their dream career after working the 9-to-5 they’re less-than-enthusiastic about. So, if you get to work in the industry that you think is just perfect for you, and for which you are perfect, be grateful. You’ve solved one of life’s biggest problems, and you’ll feel the benefits of that every day. When you’re in the right industry, there is just this flow to your life. It doesn’t feel broken up by work weeks and weekends. It’s something greater than that. Here are signs you’re in the perfect industry for you. via GIPHY You would do it for free You really would do the work for free, and you often do. You do pro bono work. If friends need someone who does exactly what you do, you gladly just do it for them, without charging them. You did do this for free for a long time before you got people to pay you for it. You’d make free time so you could do it, even while you had a different job.

via GIPHY But you’re thrilled to be paid for it Though you’d do it for free, you’re psyched that people pay you for it. Sometimes, you have to pinch yourself, because you can’t believe that, in addition to the reward of doing the thing you love, somebody then hands you a check afterwards. You have to stop yourself from saying, “Really? You’re paying me for this?” (Ssssh. Yes. They are).

via GIPHY You never know what day it is Your life is not broken up by Monday through Friday, then Saturday and Sunday. You don’t feel that life only begins on the weekends, and the week is some waiting period until then. In fact, it’s very much the opposite. The weekdays are when you feel most alive, and you never even know what day it is when you’re working. You’re just focused on the work at hand, and not how much time it takes.

via GIPHY Or what time it is You often lose track of time because you’re so invested in your work. You may or may not get in trouble for being late to social occasions often, because you got caught up with work. But you feel such a pull to do your work—you feel compelled to get it done, because you feel it’s important—that you forget to look at the clock.

via GIPHY You want to talk about it during free time You’re not someone who wants to forget about work during her free time: you want to talk about work. You want to tell your friends all about what you’re working on. It’s not just your job; it’s a part of who you are, so of course you want to tell your friends all about it.

via GIPHY You want to do it during free time You want to be involved in your industry during your free time. It’s not just a job to you; it’s a lifestyle. You want to go to events that you aren’t even working, but that pertain to your industry, because you just want to be in the mix. You always want to know what’s new and what’s happening and who is who.

via GIPHY Work eases your anxiety When you have fears of “Who am I? What’s my purpose? Am I even getting anything done?” and other existential thoughts, your work eases all of that. Doing the work, and trusting the process, has a way of sending all of your worrisome thoughts away. That’s because, when you’re working, you know you’re doing exactly what you should be doing in this life.

via GIPHY You feel lost during vacations You don’t really love vacations. You barely even crave them. Your work is fun and playful and engaging and exciting. Why would you need a vacation? When you do go on vacation, you find yourself wanting to work. You want to check in with the office. You even feel lost and depressed because you’re pulling yourself away from your true self when you aren’t working.

via GIPHY You dream big You have big dreams, and they don’t feel totally unobtainable. You allow your brain to go to far out places of great things that could happen. When you feel you’re in the right industry, it’s not scary to think of those things. You really feel that you’re on the trajectory to good things, and this industry will give you the energy and inspiration to get there.

via GIPHY But you enjoy the small steps, too Even though you dream big, you enjoy the small stuff, too. The little, menial, administrative and possibly boring stuff—you don’t mind doing it. You know it’s all part of the bigger picture, so you’re glad to do them. You don’t mind putting new ink in the printer or waiting on hold with the Internet company. It’s all a part of your purpose.

via GIPHY You don’t mind waking up early for it Even if you don’t sleep enough, you wake up excited and energized. When you wake up, you think, “Yay! I get to do what I love again!” You’ll gladly set early alarm clocks for it, and work through dinner, late at night, knowing you have to wake up early again the next day to work.

via GIPHY You’re proud to tell people about it You love to tell people what you do. You get giddy when somebody asks what you do. You’re very proud to be in your industry. You blush a little when you tell people about it. You think that what you do is pretty damn cool, and important. To you, the “So, what do you do?” question isn’t arbitrary or boring.

via GIPHY You’ve made close friends from it You have very close friends you’ve made through your industry. They seem to understand you unlike anybody else does. They possess rare personality traits that you thought only you had. Those are your people—you found each other. You’re in the industry that’s right for you, because your unique qualities brought you there, so you found similar minds there.

via GIPHY You love the community at large You even love the people you don’t love. The annoying characters. The pompous ones. The bossy ones. To you, they’re all a part of the vibrant and colorful world that is your industry. Even if they annoy you, you’re glad they’re there. This is your world. That slightly annoying intern or coffee runner or colleague—you know you love them.