Cast Of Basketball Wives Is Filming Again, And Word Is, These Are A Few Of The People Returning

Usually by this time of the year, a season of Basketball Wives would have come and gone. But as with everything currently, COVID-19 put a halt to filming, so the likelihood of a new season airing in 2020 is low.

But if you’re a fan, the good news is, a new season is underway. The ladies are coming together to film Season 9, and while the whole cast hasn’t been divulged as of yet, there are rumors that some cast favorites, and not so favorites, are back.

One consistent cast member who broke the news about Season 9 is Jackie Christie. She shared photos of herself (found on @thebasketballwivestea), including in the makeup chair, with the caption “Back at it” and the hashtag #BBWLA9.

It’s no surprise that Jackie would return, as she’s a veteran who helped launch the LA franchise. However, she might not be happy about word that her former friend Malaysia Pargo will be returning. According to page @TheBasketballWivesofLA, she has begun filming as well. A friend coming back to film alongside her? Kristen Scott. The page stated that both women were “spotted with production getting tested for COVID to start filming.”

Other names included in the filming rumors as of right now include OG and a newly baptized Evelyn Lozada. We’re wondering how that will work out considering the women were at serious odds in Season 8 and the BBW veteran is currently suing her on-screen nemesis for defamation.

It’s likely that we will be seeing executive producer Shaunie O’Neal too, as well as Jennifer Williams, who shared the update in a recent interview that filming was halted because of COVID. Tami Roman is still done with the series last we checked, and newlywed CeCe Gutierrez also seems to be moving on. It’s unclear as of yet what the fate of newbie Feby Torres will be, but she didn’t add much to the show other than a lot of backpedaling, so it would be a surprise if she returned.

There’s no telling what Season 9 will bring after all of Season 8’s often stressful and controversial drama. But we know for certain now that they’re certainly back to work and cooking up something for fans who’ve been waiting.