Evelyn Lozada Is Still Trying To Sue OG For Defamation For Calling Her A “Racist Bigot,” But Can’t Seem To Serve Her

Evelyn Lozada may be saved now, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still mad.

The 44-year-old Basketball Wives star is still trying to take action against her co-star Ogom “OG” Chijindu after her attempt at a restraining order against her on-screen nemesis was denied last year. According to Bossip, Evelyn is attempting to sue OG for defamation but hasn’t been able to track her down to serve her.

During a reported emergency hearing about the case right before Christmas, her team asked that they be able to serve OG through printing a notice that she was being sued in a newspaper. It was that hard to get the papers to her. But really, who is fully flipping through newspapers in 2020?

The judge denied the request but Evelyn was given an extension on the 60 days allotted to serve a defendant. The good news for her though, according to the site, is that the judge dismissed her motion without prejudice, so the opportunity to file the same motion again could be done in the future if it’s deemed necessary.

Evelyn started her suit against OG for defamation and inflicting intentional emotional distress in late 2019. Back in September, OG called Evelyn a “racist bigot” after Evelyn shared an InstaStory with an image of a monkey that read “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.” OG and others believed the message was about her, particularly the monkey imagery, and called Evelyn out on it by name. She also reminded people of Evelyn’s past comments about co-stars, including Cece Gutierrez, whom she called “Ling Ling” on the show.

The implication that she was racist, she says, caused her to lose endorsement deals and deal with continuous harassment online.

As for OG’s thoughts on all this, while being interviewed with friend and former Basketball Wives star Tami Roman last year, when Tami asked if one could file for a restraining order when they are the one who needs restraining, OG, after initially saying “No comment” asked “On what grounds” her co-star could even try to sue her. Without saying much, the law school student has made it clear she isn’t worried about whatever Evelyn is planning.