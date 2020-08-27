10 Marriages And Engagements That Ended After These Women Appeared On Basketball Wives

Earlier this week, we told you that Kim Russell of Basketball Wives and former Utah Jazz star Byron Russell were ending their marriage after more than two decades as husband and wife. And while their divorce, as far as we know, probably doesn’t have anything to do with her short time on the series, we couldn’t help but think that many women who have appeared on the show have found their marriages and engagements come to an end after the fact. Maybe they’re not choosing the right guys, and that could simply be it. But it is interesting to note that for a show that touts wives of NBA stars and other professional athletes, so many of these wives end up filing for divorce (or to be honest, weren’t wives or fiancées to begin with). If you really think about it, there have been a number of former cast members who have seen things fall apart in the public eye, sometimes while still on the show. Hit the flip to find out who exactly we’re talking about and when things went downhill with their relationships.

Kim Russell

As we shared with you, Kim, short for Kimberli by the way, decided to file for divorce from Byron after 25 years together. The couple have three children and initially married in 1994. She appeared in Season 2 of Basketball Wives in Miami, and during that time, Byron appeared. The estranged couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on the show and seemed very much in love.