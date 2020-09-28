“This Guy’s Got 6-7 Baby Mommas” Gizelle Bryant’s Dad Accidentally Shares How He Really Feels About Her Being With Jamal

Quite a bit happened on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The ladies discussed the physical altercation between Monique and Candice, Ray shared his feelings for Karen, and Ashley mentioned a post nuptial agreement to her wayward husband Michael.

But for those of you who don’t keep up with the show, you may still be interested in this next tidbit, involving RHOP member Gizelle Bryant and her ex-husband, current boyfriend Jamal Bryant.

As you know, the couple has reconnected and rekindled their romantic relationship.

We reported earlier that Gizelle’s daughter’s weren’t really with their parents getting back together because of all the pain they witnessed their father put their mother through.

But after last night’s episode, we saw that her daughters aren’t the only ones with reservations.

Gizelle brought her father to speak Jamal. From his body language you could tell that he wasn’t exactly enthusiastic. Still, he assured Gizelle and Jamal that his primary concern was that the both of them be happy.

But when he spoke to producers, off camera but still mic-ed, his true feelings came out.

And it wasn’t nothing nice.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

In the confessional, Gizelle says, “This is the first time that my dad has been able to see what our new family unit looks like. He’s being supportive and this really means the world to me. It really does.”

Then at the table with her ex and her father, Gizelle says to Jamal, “I talked to my dad yesterday, he says he wants us to be happy.”

Jamal: Thank you. Means a lot.

Gizelle’s Father: I want you to be happy. Bottom line.

Jamal: Well, this is great.

Gizelle’s Father: Alright, Ima sneak out and go to the bathroom.

Gizelle to Jamal: I thought you were going to ask my dad my hand in marriage.

Jamal: No. I think we’ve got some rivers to cross.

Gizelle’s Father off camera to the camera crew: I think you can take the mic off of me. I think I’m done. This is not a good move for her. You know this guy’s got 6-7 baby mamas. You know? Do you want to deal with that again? No! As a father, you think twice about that kind of stuff. I’m done.

You know what they say, the truth always comes out in one way or another. And pop’s niceties could only go so far.

