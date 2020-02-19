Gots To Be More Careful: Woman Exposes Tank With Series Of DMs, Asks His Wife How She Tastes

Celina Powell was a new name for me. But apparently, homegirl has gotten around. She’s been linked to Snoop, Trey Songz, Fetty Wap, Offset and several other married and unmarried rappers and artists.

But today, her name is being brought up in terms of a conversation with R&B singer Tank, real name Durrell Babbs.

Now, for those who don’t know or didn’t quite remember Tank is married to Zena Foster– now Babbs– and has been since 2018. But long before they walked down the aisle and tied the knot, Tank and Zena had been together—off and on—since 2005. The couple has two children together, in addition to Tank’s three children from previous relationships.

Sadly, despite their union, Tank was playing around in Celina Powell’s direct messages. And Celina, who has obviously used her relationships to come up, wasn’t shy about sharing their conversation.

In a screenshot, Powell showed the two going back and forth.

Powell responded to Tank’s post which read, “It all starts with your imagination…”

In a private message, Powell said, “Imagine you making me cum 20x a night.”

Tank responded, “Imagining.”

When Powell spoke about how long it took him to respond, Tank stepped up the flirting saying, “I’m sure there’s somebody worse!…lol I only go on it to talk to you…lol.”

The screenshot ended with Powell saying that she wanted to be his girlfriend.

Now, I don’t know how far these two went or if they ever met in person. But this conversation is more than enough to start sh*t.

So when Celina shared a pretty vulgar question on her Instagram stories, this screenshot served as a type of receipt.

In a story that featured Tank’s song, “When We,” Celina at mentioned his wife Zena Foster and asked, “how does my p*ssy taste?”

Jesus…is lord.

You gots to be more careful.