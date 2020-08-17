Karlie Redd Says She Hasn’t Had Surgery Done On Her Face, But She Has Done This

Did you watch the most recent season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta? If so, you probably noticed that aside from it being a much shorter season than usual due to COVID-19, one of the stars looked a little bit…different.

LHHATL vet Karlie Redd appeared in Season 9 with a lot of drama, and according to fans, an altered face.

And though the season ended abruptly in May, the comments may have continued, because the star decided to address them on Instagram.

“For those who swear I had all this surgery done to my face. I have never had surgery but here’s my secret,” she wrote. “@simonourianmd1 Cool Laser Treatment done to my face. He also did my lips 👄 But NO Surgery”

The beauty shared video of herself undergoing a coolaser facial treatment. According to the site of the doctor who performed it on her and claims to be the mastermind behind the treatment, Simon Ourian, Coolaser is the “new facelift” and is all about putting a pause on aging without having to go under the knife. Aside from keeping one’s face youthful and ridding you of wrinkles, or reducing them, the Coolaser light can even out skin pigmentation and reduce scarring.

It’s unclear if the treatment can be or was applied to Redd’s lips, but she said Dr. Ourian had done some work on her mouth as well.

Staying youthful has always been of importance to the reality star, who for many years in the spotlight, hid her age. As she told us in 2018, “I don’t tell my age because I’m in contract, and it’s the top thing on Google, it’s one of the top ten things on Google, Karlie Redd’s age. And you would never think that that’s so interesting for people to know.”

It wasn’t until 2019 that she clarified how old she was due to all the rumors and speculation, ending the conversation during a visit to The Real by claiming she’s 45.

“I’ve never been afraid to tell my age, first of all, it’s just that I don’t understand what the obsession is with it.”

If you’re interested in seeing Karlie Redd’s transformation over the years, aka, the ways in which she’s been able to keep a young and fresh appearance, feel free to hit the flip: