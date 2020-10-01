A Wish List Of 10 Black Women We’d Love To See Join Garcelle Beauvais On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

When Garcelle Beauvais joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year, many weren’t sure how she would fit in or fare on the popular, lily white franchise. But after the 10th season aired, it became clear that Beauvais would be the perfect addition to the show. She wasn’t afraid to call people out on their crap (and people are full of it on that one), and carved a lane for herself on the show.

Her friend/ally Denise Richards has decided to exit stage left after spending this latest season accused left and right of being intimate with Brandi Glanville, and now there’s a space open to fill. We’d love to see another Black woman step into the fold that The Real co-host can relate to. A name that was dropped as a possible fit? Sheree Zampino, ex-wife of Will Smith. She already has reality show experience doing Hollywood Exes and can hold her own. For the record, Beauvais is here for it saying, “That would make me so happy.”

Probably wishful thinking, but the more color they can add to that franchise, the better — if you ask us. If Zampino isn’t your cup of tea, we do have a few other wives and ex-wives, and Cali queens, who could also be a great fit on RHOBH.

Nicole Young

What better way to clear things up about her current divorce proceedings and allow the world to really get to know her than for Nicole Young to be on RHOBH? She and Dr. Dre were married for 24 years and we didn’t get to hear much from her during that time. We’re sure she has some very interesting stories to tell.