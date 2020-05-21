Garcelle Beauvais Finally Reveals She Dated Will Smith While Sitting In Front Of His Ex-Wife, Sheree Zampino

Actress Garcelle Beauvais is letting her industry secrets lose as she joins the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the most recent episode which aired on Wednesday, the former Jamie Foxx Show actress caught up with her longtime friend, Sheree Zampino, yes, the same Sheree who was once married to Will Smith.

At the girlfriends gathering Garcelle and Sheree talked about the struggles they faced after leaving their marriages and the guilty they felt for breaking up their families.

Garcelle explained that when she divorced her husband Mike Nilon in 2011 after discovering he was cheating, she leaned on her friends more than ever.

“I thought I married a person who would have my back, and to find out that he was cheating, there were no signs for me,” she said. “I was blindsided. My girls, after my divorce, were there for me. They came and hung out at the house. They slept over. I think what makes us strong as women is when we can connect.”

Sheree chimed in saying that she and Will had to learn how to co-parent for the sake of their son Trey.

“Will and I, when we got divorced, we have never had a relationship that doesn’t have Trey in the center of it,” Garcelle said.

But things got very interesting after the two woman shared a laugh over the fact that they had indeed both dated Will as young women. Garcelle dropped the bombshell that before Will put a rock on Sheree’s hand, they had a fling.

“He was hot. He was a bachelor. I was single, you know? It happens in Hollywood,” Garcelle said of the 51-year-old actor.

Folks deciphered that Garcelle and Will may have had a previous love connection after Garcelle’s eyebrow raising Instagram post, where she shouted out her ex using an eyebrow raising method on his 50th birthday .

Instead of wishing Will a happy birthday by writing on his social media channels or sending him a private message, Garcelle instead posted a photo of the two kissing, captured from the movie Wild Wild West.

She took it a step further by writing, “A birthday kiss for the birthday boy,” as the caption.

After people went off in her comment over the fact that her move was disrespectful to Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife of 22 years, she quipped back, “Bring it on.”

Wednesday’s episode of the RHOBH, showed that there’s much more to the actress than meets the eye. What new mysteries will she reveal next?