“You Know They Say We Ain’t Gonna Make It”: Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Celebrate Anniversary, Call Out Haters

And just like that, a month has come and gone in the marriage of newlyweds Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts.

The couple took to social media on Wednesday to publicly celebrate being married for 30 days, and at the same time, send a message to the people who haven’t been so supportive of their union.

“You know they say we ain’t gonna make it,” said Nash in the clip.

“Let em keep saying it,” Betts responded, before her star wife planted kisses on her.

The caption for the clip also tells people, “Feel free to unfollow if our happiness makes you mad.”

And Nash had to set someone straight who asked her why the couple waited to get married to post about each other all of the time. The critic claimed that it made things seem “fake.”

“our relationship was private while we were dating. I’m married now and this is my love and my page. I’m a lot of things but fake isn’t one of them,” Nash responded. “Get you some happiness and post that, you don’t ha e [sic] to follow mine. #LoveWins #TheBettsDoItTheBest”

In addition to checking people about what they think of her marriage, Nash also shared old video of herself and Betts going to get their marriage license and celebrating after being successful in obtaining it.

The Claws star shocked everyone when she announced on August 31 that she married Betts in front of a small group of close family and friends.

Soon after the news came out, the actress decided to clear up any misconceptions about her sexuality with PEOPLE.