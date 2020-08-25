Garcelle Beauvais Joins “The Real”

It’s been two months since Amanda Seales announced that she was not renewing her contract at “The Real.”

Then, perhaps more shockingly, Tamera Mowry-Housley followed suit stating, in July, after six seasons with the show, she also was not returning.

So, should the show decide they want to continue on with five panelists, there are a couple of slots to fill.

Yesterday, the show announced that actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star , Garcelle Beauvais will fill that last slot.

From their Instagram page, the show wrote, “We’ve seen your comments and we couldn’t be more excited to announce @garcelle as our newest host! “

About accepting the role, Beauvais said, “I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real, ”My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” ⁣

Beauvais has appeared on the show throughout its run, most recently when she announced that she would be joining the cast of RHOBH.

Beauvais, is best known for her role as “Fancy” in the hit “Jamie Foxx Show.” Recently, she stepped into the Marvel Universe in Spider Man: Homecoming and she is set to appear in the sequel of Coming 2 America alongside Eddie Murphy.

As for her talk show experience, Beauvais previously worked with Fox as a co-host for their entertainment show, “Hollywood Today Live” in 2016.

The show is currently on hiatus, airing re-runs. But when it returns for season 7, it will continue filming with the virtual format it implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, the show’s executive producer Rachel Miskowiec said, “We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table. Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for Season 7 to begin.”

The Emmy and NAACP award winning talk show has been renewed through season 8.

Season seven of the show will return Monday, September 21.