15 Apps For Managing Co-Parenting And Divorce

Dealing with an ex and having to parent a child brings out two very conflicting parts of a person. Dealing with an ex can make an adult act like a child, meanwhile, being a parent requires a person to act like an adult. So while part of you may want to let your emotions get the best of you when dealing with your child’s other parent, you know you can’t act that way because it’s not what’s best for the kid.

Behaving appropriately in co-parenting situations is easier said than done, of course. Once you’re face-to-face with the ex, those emotions can come up. That pain surrounding past events can surface, and it can be difficult to see clearly, and behave in a way that’s solely for the good of the child, and not feeding your ego or licking your wounds in some way. If there is anyone who understands that better than co-parents, it might be the creators of these apps that help you get through the co-parenting process. Whether you’re still battling for custody or already in the swing of things as co-parents, using technology can help you address co-parenting in a mature and level manner. We’ve also gathered a few apps that help with the divorce proceedings if you are still in that difficult stage.

Custody Connection

The Custody Connection app is designed specifically to help parents handle the custody schedule. It lets them track the schedule, as well as send a swap request if they need to trade days or times. The app tracks when requests are accepted or denied, and syncs up the two parents’ calendars so everyone is on the same page.