New WW Ambassador Ciara Says She Gained “65 Pounds And Some Change” During Pregnancy With Son Win

Although Ciara has had great success in bouncing back after baby in the past, after having her third child, son Win, she’s getting a little bit of help this time as the newest global ambassador for WW.

The 34-year-old announced the news in a chat with PEOPLE, admitting that the lengths she would go before to shed weight postpartum just wouldn’t work for her schedule now.

“The extreme way that I would approach my eating habits [before] is just unrealistic for me. I have too much to look after, and I’m also breastfeeding,” she said. “I’m just getting started, but so far it’s really fun.”

With the assistance of a coach and the program app, the “Level Up” singer said she’s already started cultivating better, more realistic eating habits with WW.

“For me, it gives me something to look forward to and makes it fun. I tried all kinds of things, sun up to sun down, and yes some of those things have worked, but they haven’t been realistic for the long term at all,” she said. “What I really love about this is I’m having fun while also learning how to develop really good eating habits. One of the ultimate goals is to have a good wellness lifestyle that’s going to carry me through life.”

The star shared that she gained the most that she has ever gained with her son Win after believing that she wouldn’t. In her two previous pregnancies, she gained more than 60 pounds. She gained 60 with Future, and it only went up from there in her following pregnancies.

“I gained 65 pounds, and I said, ‘I’m not going to do that this time. I’m not going to do it,'” she said about her pregnancy with daughter Sienna, and her hopes in her pregnancy with Win. “Then I gained probably 65 and some change!”

But the road back to her body before baby isn’t a daunting one for the star. She’s looking forward to the challenge.

“When you make it fun, it feels a bit easier,” she said. “Remind yourself that it’s going to be challenging along the way, but you can conquer it all.”

We always love when the stars keep it real about what pregnancy was like for them, including the weight gain that comes with it. Hit the flip for what a few other famous ladies said about the pounds they packed on while carrying life.

Kelly Rowland

The singer admitted that when she was pregnant with her adorable son, Titan, she gained, at the least, 70 pounds. Afterward, she was able to get back in fantastic shape with the help of her trainer, Jeanette Jenkins.