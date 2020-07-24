Ciara And Russell Wilson Welcome Their Son Win [Pics]

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed their third child to the world yesterday.

In an Instagram video, the singer shared the birth announcement for her son Win Harrison Wilson, with a song to her baby boy.

While Russell shared a selfie of himself, Ciara and their son

The couple shared Win’s birthday July 23 and his weight of 8 lbs., 1 oz.

Baby Win will join his 3-year-old sister Sienna Princess Wilson and 6-year-old brother Future Zahir Wilburn.

