Ciara Plans On Losing This Many Pounds After Giving Birth To Baby Win

A month after welcoming her third child Win Wilson with husband Russell, singer Ciara is looking to get back to her workout regimen.

Baby Win make’s the couple’s second child, along with big sister Sienna. Ciara also has a five-year-old son named Future from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

She shared her weight loss goal on Instagram on Monday with a natural photo of her leaning into the camera, while a lush backyard is outlined in the background.

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going to be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s,” she wrote.

Back in January, Ciara and Russell announced they were expecting a second child and later shared video from their social distanced gender reveal party, that their newest arrival would be a boy.

The “Rooted” singer was busy throughout her pregnancy, releasing the hit song which boasts a pro-Black anthem, as well as several taped appearances promoting public health initiatives during the pandemic.

Earlier this week Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson also spent time with Vanessa Bryant and her children on Kobe Bryant’s birthday. The Wilson’s gifted Bianca Bryant, the third youngest of the Bryant’s daughters with a toy range rover, which Vanessa shared later on in the day on Instagram.

Ciara shared her weight loss journey after her second pregnancy in 2018, where she lost 50 pounds after giving birth to Sienna. In total the singer shared that she gained 65 pounds.

“I would wake up, breastfeed, then get Future ready for school. Then after I take him to school, come back and work out. Then after I work out, breastfeed and go back and get Future from school. Come back and breastfeed, then go work out again,” she told PEOPLE magazine in 2018.

We’re always in support of what a woman decides to do with her body as long as she’s not harming herself or others! You got this CiCi!