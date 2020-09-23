“I Don’t Want To Be Together Just For The Kids”; Princess Love Reacts To Ray J Saying He Wants His Family Back

Princess Love is not here to play “divorce games” with Ray J. Just days after filing for divorce behind his wife’s back, Ray J appeared on “The Real” to say that while he did blindside Princess by filing for divorce after agreeing to work things out, he now wants his family back. Tuesday, Princess appeared “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan” and the mother of two made it clear that she does not intend to go back and forth with the “One Wish” singer and she has no desire to remain in an unhappy marriage just for the kids.

“I was completely caught off guard,” the mother of two said of the filing. “My friend sent me a screenshot and said, ‘Hey, is this true?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, let me find out.”

From there, Princess reached out to her attorney, which is when she learned that Ray did, in fact, file for divorce behind her back.

“I was calling him and texting him like, ‘Hey, did you file for divorce because I just talked to you on Friday,’ Princess recalled. “I don’t know. I’m completely lost. I’ve had time to process it now, but in the beginning, I was a little thrown off. I was a lot thrown off.”

As for Ray’s immediate change of heart and claims that he desires to be back with his family, Princess had this to say:

“I mean, you filed for divorce after I dismissed it because I wanted to give it a try. I’m tired of going back and forth. I don’t want to play these divorce games. You’re not supposed to play with your marriage.”

As you may recall, Princess previously filed for divorce from Ray after a highly publicized fallout between the couple, which took place after Ray allegedly abandoned Princess and their toddler, Melody, in Las Vegas while Princess was eight months pregnant with their son, Epik. In retrospect, Princess shared that she regrets putting their business on social media, but added that her hormones and frustrations got the best of her.

“This is not a game,” Princess said in response to Claudia’s suggestion that perhaps Ray’s filing will settle the score between them. “If we get divorced, nobody wins. We both lose. I don’t know what his motive behind it was. You don’t go and file for divorce just because. I put a lot of thought into it when I did it and when I dismissed it. I’m not going to file for divorce every time that I get upset.”

This time around, Princess says that she and Ray had agreed to start over, which makes his filing even more disturbing.

“We said okay, we’re going to get a new house, new vibes, new beginnings, and then, this. I just want to be happy. I want him to be happy and I want to co-parent together. I don’t want to just be together for the kids,” Princess added. “I want us to be together because we want to be together.”

While she admits that she will always love Ray J, at the present time, she’s not interested in working things out.

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in a really long time,” said Princess. “I’m at peace. I haven’t cried. I haven’t asked him for any explanation. I’m just gonna see what happens.”

You can watch her full interview below.