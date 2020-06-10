It’s no secret that divorce can have a negative effect on the mental and emotional wellness of children. For this reason, many will use this as a motivator to remain in turbulent marriages in attempts to keep their families together and shield their children from the harsh realities of divorce. While this can work for couples who are committed to working on their marriage and being better for their children, there are some instances in which staying together does more harm than good. Here are 10 times staying together for the kids is a terrible idea.

Your kids can sense your unhappiness

As hard as we may try to shield them, children can often sense when something isn’t right and when your kids can sense that you’re chronically unhappy in your marriage, staying together can send the wrong message. In seeing you remain in an unhealthy relationship, your children may follow similar patterns in the future, thus perpetuating the cycle.