Tiffany Haddish Dishes On Relationship With Common: “Yeah, We Been F-cking”

Tiffany Haddish is done playing coy about her courtship with Common. Months after confirming their relationship, the actress appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast and spoke rather candidly about their romance.

“I am in a relationship,” Haddish told Steve-O when quizzed about her current status. “We’re twins now,” she said referring to her bald head. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it. And I’m like, ‘Ah, put your head on my head.'”

Not that it’s anyone’s business, but Haddish also confirmed that they are now intimate after they both underwent a full panel of STD tests.

“I’m doing it with Common,” she said. “He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f–king.”

Don’t get it twisted, though. According to Tiffany, their relationship is much deeper than a sexual arrangement.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she shared. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it.”

The best part of it all, according to Haddish, is knowing that she has someone in her corner.

“It’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back,” she said. “It seems like he does, anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

The comedian went on to say that she feels “way happier” in this relationship, adding that “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in — knock on wood!”

Common is making headlines lately for more than just his current relationship. Recently, singer Jaguar Wright accused the rapper-turned-actor of sexual assault. You can read the full story here, but to make a long story short, Wright alleged that years ago, he poked her in the face with his genitals while she slept. Common has yet to respond to the allegations.