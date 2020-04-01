Luenell Doesn’t Regret Publicly Banning Daughter From Home Over COVID-19 Fears, But She Does Regret Backlash Her Child Received: “For That, I’m Sorry”

Recently, comedian Luenell Campbell took to Instagram to let people know that as much as “it pains me,” she took the somewhat drastic measure of banning her daughter, Da’Nelle, from her home. She says the twentysomething wasn’t taking serious her concerns about the coronavirus. To protect herself and her husband, she made the decision. She also announced that decision on Instagram.

“I have to make the best decision for me and my husband who is Already suffering from COPD,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m sure most of the millennials think we are dramatic and overreacting because they’re not as ‘woke’ as they think they are … Why am I sharing this publicly? Because maybe some of You might want to think of the activities of Your children outside of your house these days as well. The millennials are not listening and not taking proper precautions. This is our LIVES we are talking about people especially if you are in a certain age category. I’m bummed but it is what it is. #fukthesekids.”

Well, in an interview with Claudia Jordan for her Fox Soul show, now operating via IG Live, Luenell said her daughter has a boyfriend, and they recently had been spending time with friends when they should be somewhere isolated. Da’Nelle would then try and visit her, or also try and visit her grandmother, who are in higher risk groups to become severely ill from the virus. With that in mind, the 61-year-old comedian text her daughter and told her to keep away.

“She was asleep. She didn’t get the text,” she said. “So after not getting a response, I went ahead and posted what I posted on Instagram. I had no idea that the sh-t was going to go viral. I don’t do things to go viral.”

Either way, the message got a big response on social media, which angered her daughter.

“Then my daughter called me, because I guess when she woke up, people were all over tagging her,” she said. “What had happened was, she got drug really, really badly on social media. ‘How could you do this?’ ‘Tramp a–.’ Yeah, and she didn’t have a problem with the quarantine. She had a problem with the posting.”

“She was like, why do you want to always put stuff on there? What do you want likes and stuff?” the star added. “I said ‘Hunty, mommy has half a million followers. I don’t need no likes, I don’t buy no — I don’t need no clicks, likes, I don’t give a f–k about that sh-t.”

She said she posted it because too many young people are hardheaded. She blames it on the fact that she believes they haven’t been through much so because they haven’t lived through really terrible experiences, they don’t know how to get serious. “[Nipsey Hussle] was like the biggest thing they’ve been through….Tragedy is not new to our generation.”

She says these same young people are running in and out of people’s homes and are putting others at risk.

“I did it so maybe granny might say, ‘You need to get somewhere and sit your a– down,'” she said. “I see that, even though NeNe [Leakes] and I are not fans of each other, we agree on one thing. She has decided that maybe she needs to tell her son to sit down somewhere, too.”

“If I’m the catalyst to spark the conversation or I’m the catalyst to make somebody lock a door and save their life, so be it. My daughter was just the collateral damage,” she said. “I would never, ever, ever want to put my daughter in harm’s way. I would never, ever want to have anybody talk sh-t about my daughter. ‘Cause I started to go to The Shaderoom and go through 13,855 comments and see who said something about my daughter, but I was like, be real.”

Looking out for Da’Nelle’s best interests, the comedian pulled down her initial Instagram post. However, her rules and message still stand.

“For it to go to Shaderoom, BallerAlert, JasmineBrand, my daughter ain’t never had nothing like that happen to her, and for that, I’m sorry,” she said. “But she still can’t come here. Sh-t.”