“Ima Pray For You”: Summer Walker Calls Out Jaguar Wright For Saying Her Social Anxiety Is A Sign That She’s Been Sexually Assaulted

Summer Walker has a bone to pick with singer Jaguar Wright over comments made about the “Playing Games” singer’s social anxiety possibly being attached to her being improperly “touched” by someone in the industry.

The comments were made by Wright during a recent interview with Real Lyfe Productions’ Street Starz. She was offering advice to new singers trying to navigate the business.

“My advice to any female who wants to get into this business: have a thick skin, don’t drink alcohol, never get high in front of anybody, keep somebody close to you that you know at all times — Summer,” she said, abruptly dropping the singer’s name. “Has anybody bothered to ask why she all of a sudden became claustrophobic and couldn’t perform anymore? Because she had anxiety. Yeah she got anxiety. Somebody touched her. I don’t know it for a fact but I seen it…I heard it…I know the sound. I can look in a woman’s eyes and tell when she’s been touched. She don’t trust none of the people she’s around so she’s going to stay off of the road, you see.”

Walker caught wind of the interview through the blog The Neighborhood Talk and took to their comments to clear the air, calling out Wright.

“1. I ain’t never been ‘touched’, I’m a child of God, I’m highly protected and highly favored honey ain’t nothing EVER happened to me, fortunately I’ve been beyond blessed enough to never have to experience no sh-t like that,” she wrote.

“2. A mf would definitely get clapped. knocked off. anyone who ACTUALLY knows me knows that,” she added. “3. I’m a highly intelligent introvert and PREFER to not interact with plp [sic] cause a a [sic] lot mf’s throwed off, like you, your [sic] a prime example of why I don’t have time. & 4. You weird AF, you don’t make something up as serious as RAPE about someone you don’t even know and then try to blast someone about it. I need you to be more productive with your time & platform. I don’t know you but I expect more from you. You a woman , a fellow black woman at that like what type of time is you on ? For some clout? chile bless your spirit ima [sic] pray for you today.”

Walker has been outspoken about being an introvert and fears that people she encounters will transfer their possibly negative energy. She notoriously canceled a tour last year due to her preference to keep her distance from people.

“I’m not going to be able to finish this tour because it doesn’t really coexist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality,” she said at the time. “I hope that people understand and respect that at the end of the day I’m a person, I have feelings, I get tired, I get sad. It’s just a lot.”

The decision and her openness has garnered some criticism, but it hasn’t seemed to hamper her career in any way.

As for Wright, she is a rape survivor and has spoken about the seediness she’s encountered in the music industry in the past. She most recently, in an Instagram Live interview, accused rapper Common of sexually assaulting her years ago.

“The next thing I know I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh-t,” she said of the incident. “I open my mouth and this n—a tried to stick his d–k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f–king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f–k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f–king with him, because n—a if you gonna try to stick your d–k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.”

Common, who himself has also spoken about being a victim of sexual abuse, hasn’t responded to the allegations publicly. However, Wright took to Twitter late last week to send him a message.