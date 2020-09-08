Remember Her? This Former Basketball Wives Cast Member Is Expecting A Baby With NBA Star Draymond Green

We recently told you that when some women appear on Basketball Wives, their marriages and engagements can fall apart. But in the case of Hazel Renee Joiner, things only got better.

Congratulations are in order for her and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. The couple are expecting their first child together. They both announced the news over the weekend, including with this beautiful family photo of Hazel’s daughter Olive, and Draymond’s son, Draymond Jr., from previous relationships.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2017 and it became public news that he proposed to Hazel last year. Their relationship made news after it was alleged that he left his former longtime partner, Jelissa Hardy, soon after she had Draymond Jr. The NBA star responded to such rumors by saying, “Stories without facts. The way of life nowadays.”

If Hazel looks familiar to you, it’s because she was a recurring cast member during Season 6 of Basketball Wives (the return of Evelyn Lozada season), and was supposed to be the niece of fellow former cast member, Tami Roman. She was friendly with Shaunie and Evelyn, and had major beef with cast member Saniy’yah Samaa, whom she got into a physical confrontation with at an event of Saniy’yah’s. She was, at the time, the ex-girlfriend of overseas basketball player Jacob Pullen.

Outside of being on the VH1 reality show for a short time, Hazel is also a hopeful recording artist and working actress. She was a recurring star in Season 3 of Empire, was on Season 2 of Showtime’s The Chi, and made an appearance as a friend of Kandi Burruss on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But these days it seems she’s most excited about being the lady in the life of the NBA champion. It comes with some perks, including being friends with Ayesha Curry, sitting courtside and getting to go to high-profile events like last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The biggest perk though, is that he seems to make her and her daughter very happy.

“I can not put into words how much you mean to me…my gratitude, my appreciation, my love for you, the joy you bring, the love you give…there is simply no compare!” she wrote last March. “We have traveled the world together and seen the best and the worst in eachother [sic]…and I’ll always be down to ride! I am thankful for you everyday but especially on this day! Thank you for loving New New as yours and for my little Pumpkin! We love you so very much! May you have continued blessings and favor from the most high! Happy Birthday Day Day…My Star”