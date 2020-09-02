“You Was Out Of Line”: Tami Roman’s Husband Respectfully Got Her Together For Her Jennifer Williams Comments

We told you recently that Tami Roman made an off-color joke about her former Basketball Wives cast mate Jennifer Williams’s involvement with troubled Sweetie Pie‘s star Tim Norman. In case you need a refresher of what was said, during one of her Bonnet Chronicle videos, the reality star, comedian and actress said the following:

He was probably like, well let me marry this b—h and kill her off, too. Jennifer, you escaped it! You escaped it girl! Cause I know I was championing for his thick thighs. I said, well, girl he got thick thighs and a thick waist and he ain’t all that in the face, but you like him so go ‘head on, girl! And now I feel so ridiculous because this fool was on some next level stuff. And if he would do that to his nephew, b—h you didn’t have a chance. And he probably wouldn’t have got caught because no one would’ve gave a f–k.

When Williams called Roman and her comments “tacky” and “classless,” she didn’t seem bothered. She told Williams in response that her statements were just a joke and that she could “Miss me with the victim stuff.”

But someone outside of Williams who didn’t find what Roman said to be funny is her husband, Reggie Youngblood. When the couple came together to do her Bonnet Chronicles podcast, We In Yo Business, he called her out for even mentioning Williams.

“Let’s talk about some things. You had a little patch last week didn’t you with some sh-t, on the Internets?” he asked.

“People be always coming for me!” she joked.

“Do they? But did you send for the person?” he replied.

“I don’t know if I necessarily sent for them,” she remarked.

“When you mention the person you’re sending for them,” he said. “It’s no reason for you to mention nobody from your past employment because you’re done. You wanna go back over there?”

Roman went on to say that for her, Bonnet Chronicles is just jokes and cringe comedy. She doesn’t mean any harm so she didn’t initially see where she could have been wrong. Youngblood disagreed.

“I’ma stop you right there. If you done had words in the past with a person and y’all not cool, y’all beefin’ or whatever you want to call it, don’t mention that person ’cause it’s going to be some sh-t,” he said. “They not going to take that joke the way somebody else would that you actually f–k with. Once you do that, now you complicate your life.”

Roman “received” his opinion and admitted “it was not a tasteful joke” and that she shouldn’t have made her thoughts on Norman’s situation about Williams.

“I will openly accept that I was wrong in mentioning her name. What I said was a joke. Of course, I don’t want to see anybody lose their life,” she admitted. “In light of everything, us losing Chadwick Boseman to cancer and just that your life could be gone in a minute, it was a very distasteful joke, and I should not have made it. At the core of me I don’t want anyone to lose their life. So basically, am I saying I apologize to Jennifer? I am definitely apologizing for making such a distasteful joke and a mockery of her being involved with a murderer. So there’s that.”

Youngblood wrapped up their conversation on the matter by reminding her that if she wants no parts of her enemies, then she doesn’t need to speak on them. Facts.

“I just come from a place of, if I’m beefing with somebody, my ni–a I’m not mentioning you. Don’t mention me because we’re beefin. That’s just how I view it,” he said. “I feel you was out of line on that part. Just leave that sh-t where it’s at.”