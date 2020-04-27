“I Was A THOT” Gabrielle Union Advised A Young Steph And Ayesha Curry To Break Up And Sleep With Other People

Who knew that Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Steph and Ayesha Curry were friends? I mean it makes sense considering both of their husbands are or were in the NBA but based on a conversation the two had over Instagram Live this past weekend, there is a history there going back to the 90’s.

Dwyane jokingly shares that his wife was on some different things in 1998.

Dwyane: In 98, you was rollin. She was a thot in 98.

Gabrielle agreed.

Gabrielle: I was! Listen, I enjoyed my life. And that is the exact advice I gave to Ayesha and a young Steph at D. Rice’s 25th birthday party.

The three of them bust out laughing.

Ayesha: It all comes out!

Gabrielle: I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low. You should just break up now and have sex with other people.’ I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both?

Ayesha: You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you?…Okay…’

Gabrielle: Precisely because I was a thot.

Dwyane: I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. That’s not who we are anymore.

Gabrielle: Uh…I still might give the same advice.

Given the fact that the two met as teenagers and married in 2011, when Ayesha was 22 and Steph was 23, it doesn’t sound like ridiculous advice. Most people should hold off on long term commitments in their early twenties. But that wasn’t Steph and Ayesha’s story and thankfully they recognized what was best for them and didn’t listen to the well-intentioned Union.

The clip of the conversation, captured by The Jasmine Brand, ended with Gabrielle showering them with compliments about how they’ve remained true to their authentic selves over the years.

Gabrielle: There are very, very few people I’ve met who have been consistent. I mean, I’ve known you guys for well over a decade. There’s a lot of people who talk about faith and there’s a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward but something isn’t real somewhere. When people are like, ‘Are they real? Are they really…?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ They’re some of the only people I’ve met who have been consistent from the first time I saw them to every time I speak to you guys. Whether that’s me and Ayesha texting each other encouragement like, ‘Girl, keep your head up. You got this.’ And she returns the favor. You guys have been consistent. And I wish more people understood that it is possible to be people of faith and also wanting to move the culture forward.

