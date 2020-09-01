Miss Robbie Says She’s “Too Weak” To Speak On Tim Norman’s Arrest: “Keep Praying For Me And My Son”

Since news broke that Tim Norman was arrested and charged over allegations that he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., many people have thought about Robbie Montgomery, aka, Miss Robbie, and wondered how she’s coping. St. Louis-based talk show host, former news anchor and reporter April Simpson was able to get in touch with Miss Robbie, albeit briefly over text, to find out. According to Simpson, the 80-year-old restaurateur is understandably having a hard time and won’t be giving any official statements anytime soon.

“Life seems unreal right now, especially for people dealing with pain and heartache. One of those people is our beloved Ms. Robbie Montgomery,” she wrote on Facebook. “I, April Simpson, reached out to her letting her know she is loved and has an immense amount of support.”

“Understandingly, she is not ready to talk and just wants prayers,” she added. “In a text to me she wrote quote: ‘Thanks For The Prayers, But At This Time I’m Weak And Can’t Make A Statement. Please Keep Praying For Me And My Son'”

Norman was arrested in August and accused of helping to orchestrate Andre’s 2016 murder alongside dancer Terica Ellis. This was done to collect on the life insurance policies he had for the then 21-year-old, which Norman put in place in 2014. On top of the conspiracy to commit murder for hire, he was also hit with a conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as it’s alleged that he lied on the life insurance application forms. The latter charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a hefty fine. The former, if convicted, could land Norman in prison for life, or facing the death penalty, along with a fine.

Norman was previously imprisoned for 10 years, beginning when he was 17, for robberies he and another teen committed at gunpoint of two McDonald’s and an auto parts store. When he was released, he would eventually start working for his mother’s popular St. Louis restaurant, Sweetie Pie’s, becoming a business partner. He would run into trouble on more than one occasion in managing locations, including misdemeanor assault against a chef in 2017, and having Miss Robbie sue him in 2016 for opening locations against her wishes. She said his desire to expand her business into a national chain and attempts to do so was copyright infringement.

As for Andre Jr., he was the son of Andre Montgomery Sr., who was killed by gang violence back in 1995. Miss Robbie moved her grandson to St. Louis from Texas after he struggled in school. He graduated from high school in 2013.