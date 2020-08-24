Tami Roman Tells Jennifer Williams She Isn’t Sorry For That Joke About Her Narrowly Escaping Tim Norman: “Miss Me With The Victim Stuff”

Tami Roman is telling Jennifer Williams sorry not sorry that she joked about Williams’s involvement with Tim Norman after his arrest for allegedly facilitating a murder-for-hire hit of his nephew.

Roman recently did an episode of Bonnet Chronicles, her comedy web series, talking about Norman’s situation and her disgust with it. She took a moment to poke fun at Williams, claiming that if she would have been a victim of the Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star, no one would have cared. She also said the Ferrari Williams used to drive in was “blood bought” by Norman.

“He was probably like, well let me marry this b—h and kill her off, too. Jennifer, you escaped it! You escaped it girl! Cause I know I was championing for his thick thighs. I said, well, girl he got thick thighs and a thick waist and he ain’t all that in the face, but you like him so go ‘head on, girl! And now I feel so ridiculous because this fool was on some next level stuff,” she said. “And if he would do that to his nephew, b—h you didn’t have a chance. And he probably wouldn’t have got caught because no one would’ve gave a f–k.”

Williams was none too pleased with Roman’s comments. She issued a statement to Page Six over the weekend calling her former Basketball Wives co-star “tacky” and “classless.”

“I don’t talk to Tami and I don’t know why she is making fun of a horrific situation where a life was lost,” she said. “Tami is classless, and it was done in poor taste while a family is trying to come to terms with the ultimate betrayal from one of their own. That’s all I have to say about Tami’s tacky a–… With everything going on in the world and the climate within the Black community, I’m saddened a Black woman is tearing another one down.”

Roman has responded though, pointing out that she didn’t make light of the family’s situation, but rather, she just joked about Williams. She didn’t speak out to offer an apology, but instead, to throw the “tacky” and “classless” label right back at Williams.

“Awww Jen, I hurt your feelings,” she said in a comment posted on Instagram. “I thought it was ok because the same tragic event you speak of – you put up subliminal posts about Karma & true colors… making us both classless I guess. I did express my disgust and prayers for the family so I never negated the tragedy aspect. You’re mad about the joke about you, I get it. Funny how everybody else is tacky but you spreading false rumors & lies is above it all. Miss me with the victim stuff girl. It was a Bonnet chronicle joke nobody took it serious but YOU. Tacky Tami over and out.”

Williams initially seemed to respond to the situation involving her ex last week by saying in her Instagram Story, “Karma will get you one way or another. The truth always reveals itself.”

It’s no surprise that she and Roman are at odds over the Bonnet Chronicles video. The two were feuding on Basketball Wives, falling out after Williams became friendly with former friend Evelyn Lozada again. The minute that happened, she jumped head first into all sorts of drama and gossip. The women even nearly got physical after Williams failed to provide receipts pointing at Roman as the originator of the claim that Lozada had a sexual relationship with Shaquille O’Neal, who is Shaunie O’Neal’s ex-husband, of course. Since then, neither party has wanted anything to do with the other. All that being said, it seems that their on-screen issues have spilled out onto the Internet, and it’s getting ugly.