Chadwick Boseman Dies After 4-Year Cancer Battle

Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with cancer. According to an announcement posted from the actor’s Twitter account, Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and the disease eventually progressed to stage IV.

Boseman was known for a number of incredible roles, most notably King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther. Prior to that, he played several historical figures including Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42; James Brown in Get on Up in 2014; and Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall. According to the Twitter message announcing his death, all of these parts were filmed “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” including his most recent roles in 21 Bridges, Da 5 Bloods, and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

This past April, fans expressed concern over Boseman’s thin frame after he posted a video announcing the launch of #Operation42, a 4.2 million dollar donation of personal protective equipment to hospitals that service African American Communities that were hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic on Jackie Robinson Day. Boseman’s last tweet and Instagram post were a declaration of support for Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in which he shared a photo of the two simply writing “YES.”

Boseman died at home with his wife, singer Simone Ledward, and family by his side.