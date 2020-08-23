Tami Roman Chimed In On Tim Norman’s Murder Charges And Jennifer Williams Wasn’t Pleased

As we previously reported, former Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams’ ex-boyfriend Tim Norman, who starred on Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, has been charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire in the death of his own nephew, 18-year-old Andre Montgomery. Williams already made her comments about Norman’s charges in the 2016 murder and now her former co-star-turned-foe Tami Roman has decided to chime in.

On her Instagram favorite, Bonnet Chronicles, Roman had a message for Williams.

“Jennifer, you escaped it girl,” she said. “If he would do that to his nephew, b***h you didn’t have a chance and he probably wouldn’t have got caught because no one would’ve gave a f**k,”

Williams responded by releasing a statement to Page Six, calling Roman classless and tacky.

“I don’t talk to Tami and I don’t know why she is making fun of a horrific situation where a life was lost,” Williams said. “Tami is classless, and it was done in poor taste while a family is trying to come to terms with the ultimate betrayal from one of their own. That’s all I have to say about Tami’s tacky ass… With everything going on in the world and the climate within the Black community, I’m saddened a Black woman is tearing another one down.”

When news of Norman’s charges first hit, Williams commented on her ex’s legal woes on social media.

“Karma will get you one way or another,” she wrote on Instagram. “The truth always reveals itself. Condolences to the family, I can’t imagine this how this dose of truth is hitting..”

According to the Riverfront Times, Norman allegedly enlisted Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam, who produced tracks on Nelly’s Nellyville album, to help him with his alleged murder plot. Yaghnam has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and is accused of helping Norman illegally take out life insurances policies on Montgomery. The Times also reported that an exotic dancer named Terica Ellis was called on by Norman to help commit this murder and she has been charged with conspiracy as well.

Take a look at what Roman had to say below.