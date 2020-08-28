Meka And Michael Of MAFS In D.C. Granted Annulment, And She’s Ecstatic: “This The Last Time I Ever Speak On That Man”

Meka Jones and Michael Watson of Married at First Sight Season 10 in D.C. were never married. They have the annulment to prove it.

Meka took to her Instagram page this week to do a IG TV video announcing that after a virtual court date, via Zoom, a judge had decided to grant them an annulment instead of a divorce.

“MY MARRIAGE IS ANNULLED Finallyyyyyyyy” she wrote as the caption of the video.

Meka would have been fine with the divorce, though. She stated that after Michael filed for one in January, they agreed to fill out the paperwork to see it through. However, he changed his mind and wanted to have the marriage annulled, claiming the show defrauded him. She blames that decision, and we’re assuming the pandemic as well, on the delay in getting a court date.

“If he would have just followed through on his original agreement, we both were just going to sign to get a divorce and we were going to be done with it,” she said.

She represented herself, but Michael had a lawyer. That lawyer is allegedly also representing Brandon Reid from Season 10 in his annulment filing against Taylor Dunklin, so that’s interesting. The lawyer argued Michael and Meka were matched for “drama and ratings,” and that producers knew the couple weren’t going to work.

Meka didn’t agree that she was defrauded by those behind the show, and instead, said she told the judge plainly that the marriage didn’t work because Michael was a liar.

“‘The show put us together because they thought we would be good together because Michael lied about who he is,'” she said.

She told the judge that if he ever were to watch the show, he would see that Michael proved himself to be a “pathological liar.”

“‘He lied during our whole marriage. He lied about everything,'” she said. “‘So the only person that’s defrauded in this situation is me. Because I was under the impression that this man was the things that he said he was and he’s none of those things.'”

“‘If you pick any episode of the show, any one, just pick an episode, you’ll find out he’s a liar,” she added. “‘You’ll see it for yourself.'”

Meka further defended the show, claiming Michael was a convincing enough liar to fool not only producers and the experts who matched them, but also her family and friends.

She also said that Michael lied to his lawyer, making it seem in his annulment filing as though her decision to change her first name was due to something sinister. During the court proceedings, she said Michael’s lawyer actually told the judge they were “under the impression that Ms. Jones went through something in another state and that’s why she got her name legally changed.”

Meka called that nonsense.

“Don’t put out a claim like that on me, something that’s not true,” she said. “Don’t do that.”

“If I had open charges I wouldn’t be able to legally change my name. So for them to say that when I’ve never been arrested, I’ve never even been in handcuffs, for you to insinuate that I was running from something and that’s why I changed my name, like don’t ever put an allegation like that on me,” she added. “That is something serious…don’t make claims like that when they’re not true.”

Michael also said through his lawyer that he was “cold called,” or contacted randomly, to do the show. He had allegedly never watched Married at First Sight before, and therefore, he didn’t know what he was getting involved in. In addition to that, he accused producers of creating situations purposely where they knew it would create an argument and problems between he and Meka.

“He said the producers set up a scene to show his family member never died. Literally that didn’t happen!” she said. “America didn’t think your uncle died. The producers believed it. We all believed it. So no, the producers didn’t set that up.”

When finally asked by the judge what she wanted, Meka said, “‘I will take whatever I can get at this point. I just want to be done with this situation. So if we get an annulment, great, if we gotta get a divorce, I’m okay with that too.'”

The judge decided to give an annulment because Michael felt played by the show and she felt played by Michael. However, he disagreed with the idea that both parties didn’t know what they were getting themselves into. Instead, he believed they were smart enough to have known some drama would be involved because it’s a TV show before anything else.

With that finally completed, Meka is single, and technically, was never married. She says she’s glad it all worked out in the end.

“I’m free. I’m done talking about this. This the last time I ever speak on that man,” she said. “We’re separated, we’re done. It’s over. I can put all of this behind me, pretend it never happened. Don’t ask me about my marriage, don’t ask me about a wedding because it never happened. I’m single, I’m looking for my husband, and he’s coming soon. That’s it!”