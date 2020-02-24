And Another One: Married At First Sight‘s Michael Files For Annulment From Meka, Claiming He Was “Defrauded” Into Marriage

It seems Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin aren’t the only couple who decided they weren’t going to work behind the scenes of Season 10 of Married at First Sight, because Michael Watson and Meka Jones have thrown in the towel on their short-lived marriage as well.

Reality TV World and the MAFSfan account on Instagram were able to get their hands on documents that show that Michael has filed for an annulment from Meka, claiming that he was “defrauded into this process” by producers and experts. He filed his complaint just a few weeks after co-star Brandon filed for his own annulment from Taylor.

They noted in the annulment filing that Michael said he took part in the show because he assumed he was going to be matched with someone “compatible with him in order to establish a committed and lasting marriage.” However, as the process went on, he said he believed the real point of the show was not that after all.

“Given everything that has transpired between then and now, [Michael] now believes he was defrauded into this process and the legal marriage that ensued, as it appears that the actual goal of the ‘experiment’ was not to form lasting, committed unions but rather to create drama and excitement for television ratings,” his attorney said in the filing. “Had [Michael] been aware of that prior to agreeing to participate, [he] would not have agreed to participate, and would not have legally married [Meka],”

The couple’s wedding was filmed in August, but they reportedly officially separated on October 1.

Also interesting about this filing is that in his complaint, he claimed he found out Meka’s legal name is actually Kwaneja Jones during filming, Reality TV World says she filed to change her name to Meka last year, but the finalized name change reportedly wasn’t put into effect until January of this year. What that is all about, we’ll probably never know.

Meka and Michael seemed to hit it off pretty good at their wedding this season. Things took a turn and, based on this filing, never got back on track after she claimed he told her off-camera on the way to their honeymoon that they needed to have sex within the days of the honeymoon for him to feel comfortable moving forward in the marriage. When she called him out on camera about it though, he consistently claimed that that is not what he said.

It’s a shame that these two couldn’t figure things out, but it’s not a shock. Their communication was terrible, and honestly, they weren’t the best match in the first place. He had a lot of emotional baggage from his upbringing that he brought into the situation and she had a lot rules and requirements. We’ll have to continue tuning in to see what ends up being the last straw for the couple and if they decided to call it quits on Decision Day, leading to this choice to file for an annulled marriage, which the show frowns upon. However, we already know that’s two out of five failed couples this season — and more could be on the way.