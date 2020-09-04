15 Little Known Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Don’t you just love a multipurpose item? Particularly a food item. Coconut oil is one of nature’s little gifts. If you’re looking for earth-based ways to flavor food, trying to lead a more holistic life, interested in treating complexion issues, adding shine to your hair, or even alleviating some physical ailments, you should add coconut oil to your shopping list.

You’ll likely notice there are several brands of coconut oil offered by your local store and choosing the right one can be overwhelming. The price discrepancies are massive too. One 15-ounce jar may be $6.99 while the one next to it is $17.99. The best move is to go with coconut oils labeled “extra virgin,” “unrefined,” or “cold-pressed.” These products have gone through the least amount of processing. If that means getting the slightly pricier jar, the good news is that a little bit of this stuff goes a long way. In some cases, one jar can last you for months, if not more. Now let’s get into the unexpected uses and benefits.

Strengthen skin barrier

Coconut oil may help strengthen the skin’s protective barrier. In one study, participants who applied coconut oil to their skin and were then exposed to UV rays saw a lower inflammation response to the rays than those in the group who used mineral oils, or no oils. Consider mixing it in with your sunscreen for extra protection.